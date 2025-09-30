OnePlus 15 5G Smartphone Launched Confirmed; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Price And India Launch Date

OnePlus 15 India Launch: OnePlus has officially confirmed the global launch of its next flagship, the OnePlus 15 5G, during the recently concluded Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. While the device is set to debut in China this October, its global release will follow soon after.

At the event, the company also revealed that the OnePlus 15 5G will be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Adding further, OnePlus announced that the device will debut its in-house DetailMax image engine, which leverages advanced algorithms and powerful processing to deliver photos with exceptional clarity and lifelike detail.

OnePlus 15 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is said to sport an aluminium frame with an industry-first micro-arc oxidation treatment, making it 3.4 times tougher than raw aluminium and 1.5 times stronger than titanium.

OnePlus has also teased a dune-coloured Sand Storm edition, built with aerospace-grade Micro-Arc Oxidation (MAO) in the middle frame and camera module. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with a new cooling system for better efficiency and performance. (Also Read: YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India: How It Differs From Premium – Check Features, Price, And Availability)

The phone is powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. On the photography, the OnePlus 15 may include a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an ultrawide camera, while selfies and video calls might be handled by a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 15 5G Price And Launch Date In India (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000 in India. So far, there are no indications of a price hike, suggesting that it may launch at a similar price point as the OnePlus 13. The smartphone is anticipated to make its global debut in October.