OnePlus 15 India Launch: When And Where To Watch Live; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Price, And Launch Offers

OnePlus 15 India Launch: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15 smartphone in India today. It is one of the most anticipated smartphones from the leading tech player is being unleashed tonight at 7 PM IST. Apart from the OnePlus 15, the company might also introduce new accessories which will come bundled for the Indian users exclusively in the market. Notably, the company has said that the OnePlus 15 smartphone will go on sale at 8 PM IST on November 13 itself.

OnePlus 15 India Launch: When And Where To Watch Live

Fans and tech enthusiasts can easily catch the live stream on the OnePlus India YouTube channel at 7PM IST, where the company will reveal key details about the device which include its final price, camera specifications, battery, variants, availability, launch offers, and more.

OnePlus 15 India Launch: Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a stunning 6.78-inch BOE Flexible AMOLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, ensuring vivid and lifelike visuals even under bright sunlight.

The smartphone is expected to feature a Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on an efficient 3nm process for exceptional performance and power efficiency. It will run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 in India, offering users a clean, fast, and refined software experience.

On the photography front, the smartphone is expected to boast a triple 50MP setup, led by a Sony sensor for the main lens, accompanied by an ultra-wide shooter and a 3.5x telephoto lens for detailed zoom photography. For selfies and video chats, the 32MP front camera will support 4K video recording at 60fps — a first for any OnePlus front shooter. (Also Read: iQOO 15 Set To Launch In India On November 26: Price, Features, And Pre-Booking Details Revealed)

OnePlus 15 India Launch: Price And Launch Offer (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be the brand’s most expensive non-foldable flagship yet, surpassing the OnePlus 13, which launched in India at Rs 69,999. However, customers can look forward to launch offers that may reduce the effective price, such as trade-in benefits of up to Rs 4,000 and a bundle deal with OnePlus Nord Buds, available starting November 13.