OnePlus 15 Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features

OnePlus 15 Launch: OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 15 smartphone in China, along with the OnePlus Ace 6. The smartphone succeeds last year’s OnePlus 13 and comes with several major upgrades. It features Android’s first “Touch Display Sync” technology, which greatly improves touch accuracy and stability for a faster, smoother, and more responsive experience. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be launched in other regions soon.

The OnePlus 15 measures between 8.1 mm and 8.2 mm in thickness, depending on the color variant. In China, it is available in three color options: Sand Dune, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple. However, In India, Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone, but the official launch date has not yet been announced.

OnePlus 15 Specifications

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD Plus resolution of 2772 by 1272 pixels. It offers a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate, which can reach 165 Hz in certain situations. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with two RAM options, 12 GB and 16 GB LPDDR5X, along with storage choices of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB using UFS 4.1 technology.

It has a 7300 mAh battery that supports 120 W Super Flash Charge and 50 W wireless charging. For photography, the device includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP wide lens, a 50 MP ultra wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The phone introduces a new Glacier Cooling System that uses an ultra thin hand tearable steel material, expanding the vapor cooling area by 43 percent and improving water absorption by 100 percent. It also includes various sensors such as proximity, ambient light, color temperature, electronic compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall, laser focus, spectrum, and an IR blaster.

For security, the device features an in display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and supports 5G, Wi Fi 7, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS connectivity. (Also Read: OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update With AI Integration: Check Full List Of Eligible Devices, Rollout Phase, And Key Features)

OnePlus 15 Price

The OnePlus 15 starts at CNY 3999, which is around Rs 50,000, for the base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Other variants are priced at CNY 4299, around Rs 53,000, for 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, CNY 4599, around Rs 57,000, for 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, and CNY 4899, around Rs 61,000, for 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

The top model with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage is priced at CNY 5399, approximately Rs 67,000. The OnePlus 15 will be available in three colours, Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune. Sales will begin in China today on October 28 through the company online store.