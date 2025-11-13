OnePlus 15 Smartphone Launched In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features

OnePlus 15 India Launch: OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 15 smartphone in India today. The smartphone boasts an IP69K rating in addition to the standard IP68 protection seen on most flagship devices. This means it can withstand both cold and hot high-pressure water jets from any angle and can be fully submerged up to 2 meters underwater for 30 minutes.

It comes preloaded with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, featuring a redesigned “Liquid Glass”-inspired interface, enhanced customization options, and new AI capabilities. Compared to the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 15 adopts a flat display, a revamped squarish camera island, and introduces the new Plus button first seen on the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 15 India Launch: Specifications

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, delivering up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The screen also includes Eye Comfort for Gaming, Motion Cues, Eye Comfort Reminders, and Reduce White Point, all within ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels. It runs on OxygenOS 16, which brings the AI Call Assistant for real-time language translation and Google Gemini integration that lets the AI chatbot access your screenshots and notes in OnePlus’ Mind Space app.

The smartphone is powered by a massive 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging. On the photography front, the smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera capable of 8K video recording. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel shooter at the front.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone comes with a 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and satellite navigation support via GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. On the security front, the smartphone comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and the phone carries an IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. To manage thermals, it features a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapor chamber as part of its 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling system.