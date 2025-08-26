OnePlus 15 Specs Leak Ahead Of Official Launch, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset; Check Expected Price

OnePlus 15 India Launch: OnePlus is likely to launch OnePlus 15 later this year, according to early leaks. The purported smartphone could be the direct successor to the OnePlus 13, which launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 15 smartphone could debut in India in early 2026. The much-anticipated smartphone is expected to come with a large R-angle flat display featuring extremely narrow bezels, made possible by LIPO technology, measuring just 1.2mm to 1.3mm as per DCS.

Moreover, a redesigned camera module along with the refreshed body design will stand out as major highlights. In terms of CMF (Color, Material, Finish), the phone continues its black hole-inspired aesthetic, offering an exceptionally high-quality black texture that enhances its premium look and feel. Adding further, the smartphone may launch in a new "super black" Moon Rock Black colourway, which is expected to be considerably darker than previous versions, as per leaked reports on social media.

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Expected)

The purported device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals. It will sport a rounded design with a distinctive squarish camera module and a unique Plus Key for added functionality. Powering the phone will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance.

The camera setup is anticipated to include a triple 50MP system—primary, ultra-wide, and a 3x telephoto lens—for versatile photography. A massive 7300mAh± battery with 100W fast charging support will keep it running, complemented by wireless charging capabilities. (Also Read: Online Gaming Law 2025: Will Users Get Their Dream11, PokerBaazi, MPL, Winzo, Zupee, And Probo Wallet Balance? Know Penalties)

The device is also expected to come with IP68/69 dust and water resistance, making it highly durable. On the software front, it will run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, promising a clean and fast user experience. On the security front, the smartphone could come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The device may also pack an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 15 Price In India (Expected)

Rumours suggest the OnePlus 15 could retail around Rs 80,000 in India, a significant jump from the OnePlus 13, which comes at a starting price of Rs 69,999.