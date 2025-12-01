OnePlus 15R India Launch Officially Confirmed, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Other Specs

OnePlus 15R Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch its next budget flagship, the OnePlus 15R, in the Indian market. The company has announced that the OnePlus 15R will make its official debut on December 17. Meanwhile, the brand has published the first visuals of the device on its website, showcasing a clean, flat-edged design that closely aligns with the premium OnePlus 15 series.

The OnePlus 15R will come in a classic Black and a fresh Green finish colour options. Adding further, the OnePlus 15R smartphone is expected to include the customizable Plus key seen on recent OnePlus phones. Certification details from China suggest it may come with an IP68 rating, and possibly even IP69 water and dust protection.

OnePlus 15R Specifications (Expected)

If the OnePlus 15R mirrors the OnePlus Ace 6 specs, the smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.83-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 5,000-nit peak brightness. The device may powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the phone may offer a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. The phone is likely to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is packed by a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is also said to come with IP66/68/69/69K dust and water protection. (Also Read: iQOO 15 With 7,000mAh Battery And Triple-Camera Setup Goes on Sale in India: Check Display, Price, Availability, And Bank Discount)

OnePlus 15R Price (Expected)

If the OnePlus 15R follows the pricing of the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, it may adopt a similar structure. The Ace 6 starts at CNY 2599 (approximately Rs 32,300) for the 12GB 256GB variant. The other configurations, 16GB 256GB, 12GB 512GB, and 16GB 512GB, are priced at CNY 2899 (about Rs 36,000), CNY 3099 (Rs 38,800), and CNY 3399 (about 42,200 rupees) respectively.