OnePlus 15R India Launch on December 17: Chipset, Battery, 4K 120fps Recording, And Charging Details Confirmed; Check Expected Price

OnePlus 15R Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has revealed new details about its upcoming OnePlus 15R ahead of its official launch in India. Before the event, the company has started confirming key specifications, including the battery, chipset, display, and video features. According to OnePlus, the battery is designed for users who need long-lasting performance for gaming, streaming, and productivity.

Adding further, the OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform, making it the first phone globally to launch with this chipset. In terms of design, the OnePlus 15R may measure 8.3mm thick and weigh about 215 grams. It is expected to come in Black and a new Green finish.

OnePlus 15R Battery Charging Technology (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 15R will feature a substantial 7,400 mAh battery. The company claims this high-capacity unit is built for extended use, stating that it can retain at least 80% of its health even after four years of operation. The device supports the company’s 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. It uses Silicon Nanostack technology with 15% silicon content in the anode, which improves energy density and further helps the battery maintain at least 80% capacity over four years.

The smartphone will also come equipped with a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display — the same panel used on the OnePlus 15. The screen can reach up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and dim down to 1 nit for comfortable viewing in low-light environments. Adding further, it carries TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, making it suitable for users who spend long hours on their devices.

OnePlus 15R: Record 4K Resolution Video And AI Features

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 15R will support 4K video recording at 120 frames per second (fps), a feature that was previously exclusive to the flagship OnePlus 15. The smartphone will also support Plus Mind, OnePlus’s own AI technology. This feature helps make data management easier. With a tap on the “Plus Key,” users can send what’s on their screen to Plus Mind for quick analysis.

OnePlus 15R: India Launch Date And Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R will launch along with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 at a livestreamed event in Bengaluru on 17 December. The price of the OnePlus 15R has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be close to the OnePlus 13R, which debuted in India at Rs 42,999.