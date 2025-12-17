OnePlus 15R India Launch: When And Where To Watch Livestream; Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, Price And Other Specs

OnePlus 15R Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15R in India today, along with the OnePlus Pad Go 2, at the ‘Rise as One’ event in Bengaluru today. The upcoming smartphone will replace the OnePlus 13R. It is expected to be a strong choice in the Rs 50,000 price range. The company has already shared the phone’s design and some key hardware details. Meanwhile, the company has also revealed important information about the Pad Go 2, including its screen size and battery.

OnePlus 15R Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 15. The screen is likely to offer up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode and may also support dimming down to as low as 2 nits for better comfort at night.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, along with a new G2 Wi-Fi chip and a dedicated touch response chip for smoother performance. In the camera department, the OnePlus 15R is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor with OIS, while the front camera is expected to be a 32MP shooter with support for 4K video recording and autofocus.

It may packs a large 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. For durability, it may come with multiple water and dust resistance ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. Adding further, the OnePlus 15R is expected to replace the alert slider with the new Plus Key, a customizable button that could be used for changing sound profiles, taking photos, turning on the flashlight, starting translation, or saving memories for Plus Mind.

OnePlus 15R India Launch: When And Where To Watch Livestream

If you want to watch the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 launch live, the company has confirmed that the “Rise as One” event will be streamed on its official YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 7 PM IST. (Also Read: Apple iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Update: How iPhone Users Will Transfer Files To Android; Check What’s New)

OnePlus 15R Price In India (Expected)

The OnePlus 13R was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 42,999, while the top model was priced at Rs 49,999. As per leaks, the OnePlus 15R is expected to start at over Rs 45,000 in India, not including any bank offers or discounts.