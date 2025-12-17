Advertisement
NewsTechnologyOnePlus 15R Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Sale Date And , Bank Offers Other Specs
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

OnePlus 15R Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Sale Date And , Bank Offers Other Specs

OnePlus 15R Price In India: The dual SIM handset runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and the company promises four OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the smartphone.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
OnePlus 15R Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Sale Date And , Bank Offers Other SpecsImage Credit: OnePlus (offiicial)

OnePlus 15R Price In India: OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 15R along with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone also launched the ‘Ace’ variant of the OnePlus 15R. The phone comes in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colour options. The dual SIM handset runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and the company promises four OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the smartphone.  

OnePlus 15R Specifications

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272×2,800 pixels, offering a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, and a tall 19.8:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm’s octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and an Adreno 8-series GPU. The device packs a large 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging support, and OnePlus claims it will retain 80 percent of its capacity even after four years of use. It also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 15R houses a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 112-degree field of view, supporting up to 4K video recording at 120fps, cinematic mode, multi-view video, and video zoom. For quality selfies and videos, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

OnePlus 15R Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 512GB storage variant costs Rs 52,999. Pre-orders begin today, while sales start next week. In India, the handset will go on sale on December 22 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon, the OnePlus India online store, and select offline retail stores. 

