OnePlus 15R Likely To Launch In India; Could Debut With 7,800mAh Battery; Check Expected Display, Camera, Colour Options, Processor, Price And Other Features

OnePlus 15R India Launch: After the OnePlus 15 Launched In India, the Chinese smartphone-maker quietly confirmed that the OnePlus 15R is coming soon to global markets, including India. Meanwhile, the early reports suggest that the device may arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which recently made its debut in China in October.

If you’re wondering what OnePlus has in store next, the upcoming OnePlus 15R is already creating buzz. The smartphone is likely to come in three colour options which includes the Flash White, Competitive Black and Quicksilver to make the cut. Here’s a quick look at all the key details, expected features, and early leaks surrounding the device.

OnePlus 15R Specifications (Expected)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If the OnePlus 15R mirrors the OnePlus Ace 6 specs, the smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.83-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 5,000-nit peak brightness. The device may powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the phone may offer a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. The phone is likely to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is packed by a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is also said to come with IP66/68/69/69K dust and water protection. (Also Read: Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed: Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, Price, and Other Features)

OnePlus 15R Price (Expected)

If the OnePlus 15R follows the pricing of the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, it may adopt a similar structure. The Ace 6 starts at CNY 2599 (approximately Rs 32,300) for the 12GB 256GB variant. The other configurations, 16GB 256GB, 12GB 512GB, and 16GB 512GB, are priced at CNY 2899 (about Rs 36,000), CNY 3099 (Rs 38,800), and CNY 3399 (about 42,200 rupees) respectively.