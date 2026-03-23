OnePlus 15T launch date confirmed for March 24: Check expected display, camera, battery, price in India and other features

OnePlus 15T Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 15T, in China on March 24 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). As the launch nears, speculation around the OnePlus 15T’s India launch date and expected price is gaining traction online. The company has already teased several features of the new device in the OnePlus 15 series. However, it remains unclear whether the OnePlus 15T will debut through a soft launch or at a dedicated launch event.

OnePlus 15T specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a large 6.32-inch flat display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, offering a fluid viewing and gaming experience. It will likely be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which has reportedly scored over 4.45 million points on AnTuTu benchmarks, indicating top-tier performance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The device is also said to include the G2 Wi-Fi chip, similar to the OnePlus 15, along with a next-generation “Wind Chaser Gaming” kernel that supports up to 165fps gameplay at 1.5K resolution in popular games. The smartphone is tipped to pack a massive 7,500mAh battery, delivering up to 22.8 hours of video playback, 13 hours of navigation, or 10.3 hours of gaming on a single charge.

It is expected to support 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and bypass charging for improved gaming efficiency. The OnePlus 15T may come in multiple configurations, including up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and could be available in unique colour options like Relaxing Matcha, Pure Cocoa, and Healing White Chocolate. Additionally, reports suggest strong durability with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 54-Hour battery and AI calling launched in India at Rs 3,999; Check specs and price)

On the photography front, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup powered by Oppo’s LUMO imaging engine, including a 50MP primary camera with a Sony Ultra Vision sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

OnePlus 15T price in India (expected)

The smartphone could be priced at around Rs 40,000 for the base variant in India, although the company has not yet confirmed its launch in the country. A recent report indicates that the smartphone may debut in China at a higher price than its predecessor. For context, the OnePlus 13T was launched in China in April 2025 with a starting price of CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 39,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. (Also Read: WhatsApp’s new ‘After Reading’ feature could auto-delete messages 15 minutes after viewing; Here's how it works)

Other variants were priced at CNY 3,599 (around Rs 41,000) for 16GB + 256GB, CNY 3,799 (around Rs 43,000) for 12GB + 512GB, CNY 3,999 (about Rs 46,000) for 16GB + 512GB, and CNY 4,499 (about Rs 52,000) for the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option.