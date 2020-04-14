OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro launched with 5G support in China; check price, colour and features

New Delhi: Chinese technology firm OnePlus officially launched its anticipated 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Series with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models in Shenzhen on Tuesday (April 14).

According to information available on its official website: oneplus.in, OnePlus 8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, 4,510mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6.

During live streaming of the event, the company announced another product, OnePlus 8, which comes with a smaller 6.55-inch display, the same processor and storage, with a 4,300mAh battery, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. This new device does not come with wireless charging support.

About OnePlus 8, the website says, "The #OnePlus8 combines an incredible display, powerful hardware, and burdenless software for smooth user experience. With a never-before-seen 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED Display, the #OnePlus8Pro sets a new standard for what a flagship can be."

The OnePlus 8 is priced at USD 699 for the 8GB/128GB model and USD 799 for the 12GB/256GB version, while the colour options include Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow.

OnePlus 8 Pro, however, starts at USD 899 for the 8GB/128GB version and the high-end premium model will sell for USD 999 for the 12GB/256GB model in the colour options of Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green.

About OnePlus 8 Pro, the official website says, "The #OnePlus8Pro has a 48 MP main camera with a custom-made Sony sensor. A 48 MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view. A telephoto lens with 3X lossless and 30X digital zoom. And a unique colour filter camera."

"Unlike most other ultra-wides, the #OnePlus8Pro doesn’t compromise on image quality. We’ve used the flagship-level Sony IMX586 sensor, which gives it 48 MP, just like the main camera," it added.

The open sales of these new phones will commence from April 29 through the official OnePlus website. Pre-orders in Europe are live from today, while open sales will begin April 21.