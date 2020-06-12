OnePlus 8 Pro 5G sale in India on June 15; check price, features and camera

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Friday (June 12) said that OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will now be available in India via limited sale on June 15. The smartphone, which was launched in China on April 14, was earlier scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29.

According to reports, the OnePlus 8 Pro price in India has been set at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option would carry a price tag of Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes in the colour options of Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green.

Issuing a statement, the company said, "While we aim to provide a consistent supply for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G, with the stock of the product now being stable, there will be limited sales of OnePlus 8 Series 5G devices across channels."

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. Other features include a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, 4,510mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6.

The new smartphone device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.

Earlier on April 14, the Chinese technology firm had officially launched its anticipated 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Series with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models in Shenzhen.

About OnePlus 8 Pro, the official website says, "The #OnePlus8Pro has a 48 MP main camera with a custom-made Sony sensor. A 48 MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view. A telephoto lens with 3X lossless and 30X digital zoom. And a unique colour filter camera."

"Unlike most other ultra-wides, the #OnePlus8Pro doesn’t compromise on image quality. We’ve used the flagship-level Sony IMX586 sensor, which gives it 48 MP, just like the main camera," it added.

The camera function of the OnePlus 8 Pro has shocked many users who reportedly stated that the camera can see through plastic and clothes. With its special colour filter sensor, it actually pierces through clothes and plastic-like x-ray.