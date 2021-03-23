OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R and Watch unveiled in India: Check price, specifications and more

Ahead of the festive season, especially Holi, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro at a virtual event. The company has collaborated with Swedish brand Hasselblad for selfies and videos.

In terms of price, OnePlus 9 is available at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

This time, OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus 9R which is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Lastly, the OnePlus Watch is available for 14,999.

If we look at the specifications of these smartphones, the OnePlus 9 series comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and they are equipped with a triple rear camera set up. Also, for selfies and videos, the OnePlus 9 comes with a 16 MP selfie camera, the OnePlus 9 Pro also has the same camera, while there is no mention of the OnePlus 9R’s selfie camera.

When it comes to rear cameras, the OnePlus 9 comes with a 48MP primary sensor, 50MP secondary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 50MP secondary sensor, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MPl primary sensor.

In terms of colours, the OnePlus 9 will have Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour options. One the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro, will be available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black shades.

The OnePlus 9R will be available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options and the OnePlus Watch will be available in a Stainless Steel case that has Midnight Black and Midnight Silver shades. It will also be available in the Cobalt Limited Edition version that features a Cobalt Alloy case in Gold colour.

Talking about the OnePlus Watch, it comes with loaded features and it helps you take voice calls and app notifications directly on your wrist. The company claims that the OnePlus Watch can even turn off the OnePlus TV 30 minutes after it detects that you are asleep or lower the volume of the TV. It is also equipped with 110 workout modes and consists of a 4,500 mAh battery.