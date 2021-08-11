OnePlus could launch dual-screen smartphone today to steal Samsung’s thunder

New Delhi: OnePlus US has teased a new foldable-looking smartphone ahead of the official launch of Samsung’s two foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. In a teaser video, the Chinese smartphone maker has pointed that it could unveil its new foldable-looking smartphone on Wednesday (August 11).

The tweet, which read, "8.11 10 am ET," was posted with a video clip showing a dual-screen phone. However, the company hasn’t revealed what customers should make of the teaser video. OnePlus will be holding an event for this mystery device today, August 11 at 10 am ET, which is the same time that Samsung Unpacked is set to kick off, according to a report by IANS.

Besides the two foldable smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy 4 series smartwatches and the Galaxy Buds 2 earphones at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is likely to be priced between KRW 1,900,000 (around Rs 1,23,605) and KRW 1,999,000 (around Rs 1,30,045) while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone could retail at around KRW 1,200,000 (around Rs 78,066) and KRW 1,280,000 (around Rs 83270.79). Also Read: MG Gloster Savvy 7-Seater with 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine, panoramic sunroof hits Indian roads: In Pics

In India, Samsung is allowing customers to pre-book Galaxy smartphones by paying Rs 2,000 on Samsung India's e-Store or Samsung Shop App. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to launch today, check what else to expect from launch event