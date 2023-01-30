OnePlus' First Android 5g Tablet Specs Leak Ahead of Launch on Feb 7; Check Expected Price, Release Date

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to expand its product. The latest reports suggest that the smartphone maker may make a debut in the android tablet market. The OnePlus Pad, the company's first Android tablet, will debut on February 7 with the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R, according to OnePlus. We are now coming closer to the tablet's scheduled release, despite the fact that it has long been rumoured to be in the works. Even though the business hasn't revealed any details, the OnePlus Pad's official poster has been unveiled, giving us a good look at the design.

It appears that there will be just one camera on the back panel, positioned at the top-center. Given that the majority of tablets and smartphones now have cameras on the top-left rear panel, this is an odd arrangement. Similar to this, the company hinted at an olive green colour choice, while there may also be a black version available. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023 is to be Presented on Feb 1; THESE Key Points Should be Watched Upon)

To avoid inadvertent touches, the OnePlus Pad's front panel appears to have tiny bezels. The OnePlus logo can be clearly seen underneath the rear camera. Otherwise, we may anticipate the tablet's standard buttons and connections. The volume and power controls might be on the sides, while the charging Type-C connector would be on the bottom. The top and bottom edges could have speaker grilles. (Also Read: Apple's Spring Event 2023: Where to Watch, What are the Timings, What to Expect? Details Here)

Naturally, the pricing information is also a mystery, but the OnePlus Pad may cost more than Rs 25,000 in India. Under the BBK brand, which is located in China and includes OnePlus' sister businesses Oppo and Realme, tablets are available in India at various pricing points. To get an advantage over rivals like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Lenovo, OnePlus might release a mid-premium tablet with reasonable features.

On February 7, OnePlus will also release the OnePlus Pad, the 65-inch OnePlus TV Q2 Pro, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and two smartphones.