OnePlus Launches First Foldable Smartphone ‘Open’ In India; Check Price, Specs & Sale Date

New Delhi: OnePlus launched its first foldable phone ‘OnePlus Open’ in India starting at Rs 1,39,999 with Dual ProXDR displays and Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8. The pre-order of the device starts from today, October 19 and the sale will begin on October 27.

In the launch event at Mumbai, OnePlus unveiled the new multitasking and powerful foldable phone globally. OnePlus promises to give 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

OnePlus Open Camera Specifications

Speaking to camera specification, OnePlus Open has 48MP Sony main camera with ‘pixel stacked’ CMOS with OIS at 1/1.43” sensors. The new sensor LYT- T808absorbs double light intake for clearer picture even dark places. It sports 1-inch sensors so the details retained in low light area.

Alongside, the device sports 64 MP telephoto with 6X in-sensor lossless zoom to click far range photos without blurring.

It has Hasselblad Portrait Mode.

The foldable phone has ProXDR displays to see immersive and high-resolution display. It is partnering up with Dolby vision

OnePlus Open Display

The unopened display comes with Dual Pro XDR display with 2 k, 120 hz adaptive refresh rate, 6.31- inch and high frequency PWM at 1440hz. The opened display screen size is 7.83 inch.

It is shielded by ceramic guard and Ultra thin glass. There’s display clarity with Dolby vision.

OnePlus Open Features

It comes with Oxygen OS to unlock the full potential.

Versatile Task Bar

Drag and drop to share recent files

Easy Resizing

Expand any app with two taps.

Flow beyond split-screens

Hop and fast focus.

Easy double and triple splits

OnePlus Open Performance

BMW digital key to lock and unlock starting engine.

OnePlus Open Price

The cost of OnePlus Open is starting at Rs 1,39,999 and pre-order is available from October 19, 2023. The sale will start on October 27, 2023. There are exchange offers which you can check. It is available at oneplus.in, Amazon.in and Reliance retail store.