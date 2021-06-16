OnePlus launches Nord N200 5G with 90Hz display, check price, specs and more

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord N200 5G, adding yet another 5G smartphone to its Nord series. The smartphone, which is a successor to OnePlus Nord N100, is currently rolled out in select markets such as the US and Canada.

The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Nord N100 5G in key markets including the UK, US, and Canada in October last year.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus Nord N200 5G sports a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC processor, which comes along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a similar triple rear camera setup as seen in OnePlus Nord N100, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor improve the image quality.

In the front, OnePlus Nord N200 5G offers a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, and supports 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Also Read: Smartphone shipment touches 38mn units, grew 23% in Q1, 2021: Counterpoint

Price of OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus has priced the smartphone at $239.99 (around Rs 17,500) in the US while in Canada, the device is selling at around CAD 319.99 (around Rs 19,300).

OnePlus Nord N200 5G availability

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is only available in a single Blue Quantum colour option. Customers can purchase the smartphone via OnePlus.com in the US and Canada from June 25. Also Read: OnePlus rolls out Nord CE 5G smartphone, OnePlus TV U1S in India, price, features here