OnePlus Likely To Launch New Turbo Model With 9000mAh Battery; Check Leaked Display, Chipset, Camera, Price And Other Specs

OnePlus Smartphone With 9000mAh Battery: OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R in the Indian market. Soon after the launch, the company started working on a new smartphone, which is expected to be its first Turbo model.

According to reports, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is developing a device that could come with a massive 9,000mAh battery. This upcoming phone is likely to be positioned below the flagship OnePlus 15 series in the company’s lineup.

A report by Android Authority reveals that the device is internally codenamed “Volkswagen” and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It is rumoured that the smartphone could launch either as the OnePlus Nord 6 or as the OnePlus Turbo, with the latter expected to debut in China as early as next month.

OnePlus Smartphone With 9000mAh Battery: Specifications (Expected)

As per leaks, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, similar to the flagship OnePlus 15 series. The display is expected to use LTPS technology, like the OnePlus 15R, allowing it to switch between fixed refresh rates instead of the more advanced LTPO panel.

The OnePlus is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM. It is also said to pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. (Also Read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Likely To Launch In January 2026; Check Expected Specs, And Price)

On the photography front, the phone is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 15R. Adding further, the report claims that the anticipated OnePlus Turbo model has already surfaced on Geekbench with the model number PLU110, confirming the same chipset and battery capacity.

OnePlus Smartphone With 9000mAh Battery: Price (Expected)

Since it will be positioned below the OnePlus 15R, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to be priced competitively. Reports suggest it could launch in India at around Rs 35,000, making it a more affordable option in OnePlus’s premium lineup.