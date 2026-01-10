OnePlus Likely To Launch OnePlus Nord 6 In India With 9,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Camera, Display, Chipset, Price And Other Specs

OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is likely to expand its Nord lineup with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6 in India. The upcoming smartphone has already received regulatory approvals in several regions and has appeared on multiple certification platforms, including TDRA and SIRIM.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in July last year. It is expected to be offered in Silver, Green, and Black colour options. If OnePlus follows its usual launch timeline, the OnePlus Nord 6 could make its global debut, including in India, sometime in the first half of this year.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications (Expectations)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Powering the device could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, promising smooth multitasking and strong gaming performance.

As per rumours, the smartphone may pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. On the software front, it is likely to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and offer features such as stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and advanced durability with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.

On the photography front, the OnePlus Nord 6 could come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front may house a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. (Also Read: How To Delete OpenAI's ChatGPT History From Android, iOS Devices And Laptops: Step-By-Step Guide)

OnePlus Nord 6 Price In India (Expected)

If OnePlus decides to introduce these devices under the Nord 6 branding in India, the pricing is expected to stay in a familiar range. This suggests that the OnePlus Nord 6 could be launched in the Indian market with a starting price of approximately Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 32,000, keeping it competitive within the mid-premium smartphone segment.