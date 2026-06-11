OnePlus N6 India launch teased: Amazon sale and everything we know so far about upcoming smartphone

OnePlus N6 India launch: OnePlus officially teased its upcoming N-series smartphone in India on June 11, 2026, with both the company and Amazon India posting cryptic teasers on social media. The phone, widely expected to be called the OnePlus N6, is aimed at budget buyers, targeting the under-Rs 20,000 price range to compete directly against Redmi, Realme, and Poco phones. It will sell exclusively through Amazon India, and a July launch window is already expected.

What the teaser actually shows

OnePlus shared a cryptic image across its social media channels featuring the tagline, "Stay tuned. Something NEW is coming soon," with three smartphone chassis arranged to form the letter "N."

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The silhouettes in that image reveal more than OnePlus probably intended. The design shows a boxy build with flat side frames, a localized rear camera protrusion rather than a full-width camera bar, and standard volume rockers plus a power button on the right spine. Notably, the brand's signature Alert Slider appears to be absent. Two colourways are also visible: a muted mint-green finish and a dark charcoal or black option.

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Why oneplus is skipping the 'nord' name

This is the interesting part. OnePlus already sells Nord phones in India - the Nord 6, Nord CE6, and Nord CE6 Lite, but none of them crack the Rs 20,000 ceiling. The cheapest of the three, the Nord CE6 Lite, starts at Rs 23,000 for its base 6/128GB variant. The N6 is reportedly designed to plug that gap, and dropping the "Nord" branding appears to be a deliberate move to signal a separate, more affordable identity. Reports suggest OnePlus plans to use this N-series refresh to build a stronger position in India's highly competitive budget market.

When can you buy it and where?

The N-series launch is rumoured for sometime next month, and the timing may not be a coincidence, as Amazon's Prime Day is expected around July 15, hinting at the date of a previous Prime Day event. Both the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite launched as Amazon Specials, so the N-series continuing that partnership is consistent with the brand's existing strategy. The phone will also be available through the OnePlus India online store and offline retail outlets.

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No processor, RAM, battery, or display specs have been confirmed yet, but at the expected price point of around Rs 20,000, users can expect a mid-range chipset, likely from MediaTek's Dimensity lineup, paired with a large battery. OnePlus is expected to reveal full details in the coming weeks.