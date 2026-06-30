/OnePlus N6 launched in India with massive 8,000mAh battery – Price, camera and specs inside

OnePlus N6: OnePlus launched the N6 in India on June 30, 2026, marking the debut of its new N series, which sits below the existing Nord lineup. The phone starts at Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 24,999. Its biggest draw is an 8,000mAh battery, built for buyers who are tired of charging their phone every day. Sales begin on July 4 on Amazon.
OnePlus N6: Price and where to buy
The OnePlus N6 comes in two colours: Fresh Mint and Midnight Green. Buyers get a Prime Day exclusive discount of Rs 1,000, plus an instant Rs 2,000 off with Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. That brings the effective starting price down to roughly Rs 19,999 for early buyers. OnePlus is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI, making the phone easier to afford through monthly payments rather than one large payment.
OnePlus N6: Massive 8,000mAh battery
This is the phone's biggest feature. OnePlus claims the battery retains about 80 percent of its original capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles, which works out to roughly three days of use between charges. For commuters, students, or anyone who forgets to plug in their phone overnight, this removes a daily worry. Charging is handled through 45W wired fast charging, and the phone also supports 6.5W reverse wired charging.
OnePlus N6: Key specifications
|Spec
|Details
|Price
|Rs 22,999 (4GB/128GB), Rs 24,999 (6GB/128GB)
|Battery
|8,000mAh, 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles
|Charging
|45W wired, 6.5W reverse wired
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex (octa-core)
|Software
|OxygenOS 16
|Colours
|Fresh Mint, Midnight Green
|Sale date
|July 4, 2026, via Amazon
|Offers
|Rs 1,000 Prime Day discount + Rs 2,000 bank card discount
OnePlus N6: Performance
Under the hood, the N6 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. OnePlus claims the phone scores over 6,15,800 on AnTuTu, a benchmark used to measure overall processing performance. The phone also ships with OxygenOS 16, OnePlus's latest software skin, which is expected to offer smoother day-to-day performance and longer software support than older budget phones.
OnePlus N6: Targeted for budget buyers
The OnePlus N6 expands the company's smartphone lineup below the Nord series, offering a new option for buyers looking for a phone in the under-Rs 25,000 segment. Its biggest highlight is the 8,000mAh battery, along with launch offers that reduce the effective price for eligible buyers.
Rather than focusing on flagship-level features, the OnePlus N6 puts battery life at the centre of its offering. For buyers looking for a smartphone with longer battery backup in the budget segment, the device adds another option in the market.
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