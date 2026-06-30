/OnePlus N6 launched in India with massive 8,000mAh battery – Price, camera and specs inside

The OnePlus N6 comes in two colours: Fresh Mint and Midnight Green. Buyers get a Prime Day exclusive discount of Rs 1,000, plus an instant Rs 2,000 off with Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. That brings the effective starting price down to roughly Rs 19,999 for early buyers. OnePlus is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI, making the phone easier to afford through monthly payments rather than one large payment.