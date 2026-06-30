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  • /OnePlus N6 launched in India with massive 8,000mAh battery – Price, camera and specs inside

OnePlus N6 launched in India with massive 8,000mAh battery – Price, camera and specs inside

OnePlus N6: The phone starts at Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 24,999.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
OnePlus N6 launched in India with massive 8,000mAh battery – Price, camera and specs inside
Image Credit: oneplus

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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