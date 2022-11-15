'OnePlus Pad' launch likely next year; Check expected price, specs, more

New Delhi: After placing itself in the smartphone market dominatingly, OnePlus is bringing its first-ever Android tablet soon in the market. According to the leaked information, the company is planning to launch the first Android tablet next year.

Tippster Max Jambor has tipped off that OnePlus tablet is in full progression. It may be expected to launch next year.

OnePlus has a tablet in development.

Launch is scheduled for next year! #OnePlusPad November 14, 2022

Previous reports revealed that the company’s new device would be called ‘OnePlus Pad’. Another online report revealed that the company may price the OnePlus Pad under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Pad expected Specs

According to the several reports, the Pad can have a 12.4-inch full HD+OLED display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 6GB RAM. It may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It may have a dual rear camera which comprise of 13MP and 5MP. Moreover, it will have 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Pad many contain a 10,090 mAh battery backup with 45W fast charging.

OnePlus Smartphone in low-range

Earlier this year, OnePlus has launched its low-budget affordable smartphone ‘Nord CE 2 Lite 5G’. The device is available at the cost of Rs 19,695 for a base variant with 6GB RAM and 125GB storage. However, you can get at a relatively lower price as the bank offers are available on Flipkart. It comes in two colours – Blue Tide and Black Dusk. The smartphone sports a 5000 mAh battery, 16.74 display and 1 year brand warranty. A higher-version of 8GB RAM option is also available for Nord CE.