OnePlus Nord 3 5G Launching On July 5 In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Nearly two years after the release of the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus is preparing to introduce the eagerly anticipated OnePlus Nord 3 in India. OnePlus has shown the smartphone's design and a range of colour options in advance of the formal launch. The OnePlus Nord 3 has a flat display and crisp lines that give it a contemporary appearance, taking design cues from the iPhone 12.

The rear camera module, however, distinguishes the OnePlus phone from earlier iterations. We also have knowledge of the device's characteristics, which helps us estimate its cost, thanks to a number of leaks.

First, the OnePlus Nord 3 will have an alert slider so that customers can easily choose between audio settings. Since the firm has gradually phased off the alert slider on more cheap OnePlus handsets, OnePlus phone enthusiasts will be happy to see it. Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which will debut alongside the Nord 3, will not support the alert slider.

The potent MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC, previously used in the OnePlus tablet, is anticipated to power the OnePlus Nord 3. The smartphone will, however, offer 5G support, something the tablet does not have. Additionally, a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging capabilities is predicted for the Nord 3. The phone is expected to charge from zero to one hundred percent with the accompanying charger in less than an hour.

The Nord 3 will probably have a bigger 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2772x1240 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Nord 2T, in contrast, has a 6.4-inch screen. A 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are anticipated for the rear camera module. An under-display fingerprint scanner, Android 13, and 5G compatibility are among rumoured features.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is anticipated to have two storage options this year. A 128GB base model might cost Rs 32,999. It's possible that the Nord 3 will be the first Nord phone to include 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The anticipated price of this model is Rs 36,999. OnePlus will provide more price points with the Nord 3. The Nord CE 3 would cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, while the company already sells the Nord CE 3 Lite for about Rs 20,000. The Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 price range is covered by the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 11 series.