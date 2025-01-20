OnePlus Nord 4 5G Gets Massive Discount In India On THIS Platform; Check Discounted Price, Specs

OnePlus Nord 4 5G Discount Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus had launched the OnePlus Nord 4 5G in July last year. Now, the smartphone has received a massive discount offer from the e-commerce giant Amazon. The phone was launched with prices starting at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The premium segment phone came with 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates. Furthermore, the OnePlus has also announced generative AI features on Nord 4 like AI clear face, AI eraser and AI summarise.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G Discount Price In India

The OnePlus Nord 4 is now available at a great discount on Amazon. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999, down from its original price of Rs 32,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at Rs 31,999, reduced from Rs 35,999.

If you use an ICICI Bank card, you can get an additional Rs 4,000 off on both models. This brings the price down to Rs 24,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB variant.

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch flat AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,150 nits and a smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring vibrant visuals and fluid performance.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, the phone delivers excellent speed and efficiency. It is equipped with a robust 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W rapid cable charging, allowing it to go from zero to fully charged in just about 30 minutes. For photography, the Nord 4 boasts a 50MP primary camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP Sony ultrawide lens, while a 16MP front camera handles selfies with ease.