OnePlus Nord 4 5G Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of Nord 5 Launch, Now Available For Rs 17,000; Check Specs

OnePlus Nord 4 5g Discount Price: OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 4 5G smartphone during its Summer Launch event in India. Now, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G has received a substantial price cut ahead of the OnePlus Nord 5 launch, making it an even more compelling option for budget-conscious buyers seeking premium features.

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14, offering a clean, responsive UI with customisation features that users love. The smartphone comes with 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates, and is offered in Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, and Oasis Green colour options.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G Discount In India

The smartphone is currently listed on Amazon at Rs 32,999 for the 256GB variant. The e-commerce platform is offering a flat 11% discount, bringing the price down to Rs 29,498. Adding further, buyers using ICICI Bank cards can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,500, effectively reducing the price to Rs 24,998.

On top of that, Amazon is offering exchange benefits of up to Rs 27,400. For instance, if your old smartphone is valued at Rs 7,000, you can get the new device for just Rs 17,000.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G Specification:

The device features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive and fluid viewing experience. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it offers configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for your needs.

The smartphone is powered by a 5500mAh battery and complemented by 100W fast charging support to keep you going throughout the day without interruption.

On the photography front, the smartphone boasts a dual rear camera setup with 50MP and 8MP sensors, while a 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Adding further, the smartphone features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos for rich audio, an Alert Slider for quick profile switching, and an IP65 rating for resistance against water and dust, enhancing both usability and durability.