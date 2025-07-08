OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched In India With Buds 4; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Availability

OnePlus Nord 5 Series India Launch: OnePlus has expanded the Nord series with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones alongside the OnePlus Buds 4 at its Summer Launch event. The OnePlus Nord 5 is offered Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice colour options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 smartphone comes in Nexus Blue, Black Infinity and Marble Mist colour options in the market.

Adding further, the OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone comes powered by a Snapdragon processor, while the Nord CE 5 runs MediaTek chipset. It is the first Nord phone to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for smooth multitasking and fast data access. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2800 x 1272 pixel resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, along with 3840Hz PWM dimming for reduced eye strain and Gorilla Glass 7i protection for durability.

On the photography, the smartphone supports 50MP main camera with both optical and electronic image stabilization, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor capable of shooting 4K videos.

The phone is powered by a massive 6,800mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, along with reverse charging and a bypass charging mode designed for gamers. Moreover, the smartphone comes with additional features which includes dual stereo speakers, a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, ensuring responsive performance and ample space for apps and media. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

On the photography, it features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is powered by a 7,100mAh battery, backed by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging for quick top-ups. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB-C port, though the device does not include NFC support.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 And OnePlus Buds 4 Price In India

The OnePlus Nord 5 starts at Rs 31,999, with a net effective price of Rs 29,999. The top-end variant featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is available for Rs 35,999 after discounts. Customers can also benefit from a Rs 2,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards and enjoy up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB base model, with an effective price of Rs 22,999. The 12GB + 256GB version comes at an effective price of Rs 26,999. As for the OnePlus Buds 4, they retail at Rs 6,000 but can be purchased for Rs 5,499 after discounts.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series And OnePlus Buds 4 Availability

The OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 will go on sale on 9 July at 12 p.m., while the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be available starting 12 July at 12 a.m. All three products will be available across multiple platforms, including the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and major offline retailers such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.