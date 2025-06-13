OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery And Price

OnePlus Nord 5 Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Nord 5 series in India, according to media reports. The series include the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5. The smartphones are expected to debut on July 8 as part of the company’s effort to expand its mid-range lineup. However, OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the devices or their launch date.

The OnePlus Nord 5 has been spotted on a benchmarking website, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It was previously rumoured to launch as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. OnePlus Global shared a teaser video on X (formerly Twitter) hinting at the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 series. The video promised 'dragon speed and elite performance.' However, the post was later taken down, sparking even more curiosity among fans.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch flat OLED display, offering an immersive visual experience. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and performance. The handset is expected to sport a 7,000mAh battery along with a 100W fast wired charging for quick top-ups. On the photography front, the phone may feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications (Expected)

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It may feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by a massive 7,100mAh battery along with a 80W fast charging support. In the camera department, it could sport a triple rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Price In India (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, making it a strong contender in the mid-range segment. It may particularly appeal to mobile gamers seeking high performance at an affordable price. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is anticipated to launch at around Rs 25,000, closely aligning with the Rs 24,999 price tag of its predecessor, the Nord CE 4.