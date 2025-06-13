Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915441https://zeenews.india.com/technology/oneplus-nord-5-nord-ce-5-likely-to-launch-in-india-check-expected-camera-battery-and-price-2915441.html
NewsTechnology
ONEPLUS

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery And Price

OnePlus Nord 5 Series India Launch: OnePlus Global shared a teaser video on X (formerly Twitter) hinting at the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 series. However, OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the devices or their launch date.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery And Price Image Credit: Social Media/X

OnePlus Nord 5 Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Nord 5 series in India, according to media reports. The series include the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5. The smartphones are expected to debut on July 8 as part of the company’s effort to expand its mid-range lineup. However, OnePlus has yet to officially confirm the devices or their launch date. 

The OnePlus Nord 5 has been spotted on a benchmarking website, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It was previously rumoured to launch as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. OnePlus Global shared a teaser video on X (formerly Twitter) hinting at the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 series. The video promised 'dragon speed and elite performance.' However, the post was later taken down, sparking even more curiosity among fans.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch flat OLED display, offering an immersive visual experience. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and performance. The handset is expected to sport a 7,000mAh battery along with a 100W fast wired charging for quick top-ups. On the photography front, the phone may feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.  

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications (Expected) 

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It may feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by a massive 7,100mAh battery along with a 80W fast charging support. In the camera department, it could sport a triple rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. 

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Price In India (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, making it a strong contender in the mid-range segment. It may particularly appeal to mobile gamers seeking high performance at an affordable price. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is anticipated to launch at around Rs 25,000, closely aligning with the Rs 24,999 price tag of its predecessor, the Nord CE 4. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK