OnePlus Nord 5 Series And Buds 4 Launching On July 8 In Summer Launch Event: How To Watch Live, Check Expected Specs

OnePlus Nord Series India Launch: OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is set to launch the Nord series along with the next-generation OnePlus Buds 4 in the Summer Launch Event on July 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST. The Nord series include the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 smartphones. The OnePlus Nord series is likely to refresh OnePlus’ positioning in the midrange market, challenging the best from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO and Nothing.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event Live: Where To Watch

The OnePlus fans around the world can catch all the action from the Summer Launch Event via livestream. The event will be broadcast on OnePlus’ official website and YouTube channel, with real-time updates shared across the brand’s social media platforms.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and LPDDR5X RAM, delivering console-grade gaming with ray tracing, 144fps support, and an expansive 7,300 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system. The phone sports a dual rear camera setup (50MP + 8MP) featuring Sony’s LYT-700 sensor, along with a 50MP front camera with autofocus—both capable of recording 4K at 60fps and capturing Ultra HDR LivePhotos.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications (Expected)

The budget-friendly variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, achieving an impressive AnTuTu score of over 1.47 million, and features the same LPDDR5X RAM. It boasts a massive 7,100mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging (0–100% in just 59 minutes), along with Bypass Charging and Battery Health Magic. On the photography front, it is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor featuring OIS and 4K HDR video capabilities.

OnePlus Buds 4 Specifications (Expected)

The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of standalone playback and up to 45 hours with the charging case, ensuring long-lasting use. They come equipped with dual drivers and dual DACs, supporting Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, 3D Audio, and a low-latency 47ms Game Mode for an immersive listening experience. Adding further, they include smart features like AI-powered translation, intuitive slide gestures, Steady Connect for stable connectivity, Google Fast Pair for quick setup, and Dual-Device Connection for seamless switching between devices.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Price In India (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, while the Nord CE 5 is likely to come in at a more affordable Rs 25,000. However, official pricing details are yet to be confirmed by the company.