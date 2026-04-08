OnePlus Nord 6 launched in India with 9000 mAh battery; Check price, camera, features, performance, discounts

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 has been launched in India, with several hardware upgrades over its predecessor in the Nord series. The new handset is positioned in the mid-premium segment and is expected to compete with rivals like the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

The OnePlus Nord 6 starts at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM option is priced at Rs 41,999. The smartphone will go on sale from April 9 at 12 pm and will be offered in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colour options. Buyers can also avail a Rs 2,000 discount using select credit cards.

OnePlus Nord 6: Display and performance

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The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It also supports high brightness levels and advanced dimming technology for better viewing. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset also includes an upgraded cooling system for improved thermal performance during heavy usage.

OnePlus Nord 6: Camera and software

For photography, the Nord 6 comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. Also, OnePlus has confirmed long-term support, including up to four major Android updates and six years of security patches.

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OnePlus Nord 6: Battery and durability

The device comes with a large 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. It also supports bypass charging for better efficiency during gaming.

In terms of durability, the phone carries multiple IP ratings for dust and water resistance and meets military-grade standards. Additional features include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for multiple navigation systems and connectivity options.