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NewsTechnologyOnePlus Nord 6 price in India leaked ahead of April 7 launch: Check expected camera, display, battery, price and other specs
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OnePlus Nord 6 price in India leaked ahead of April 7 launch: Check expected camera, display, battery, price and other specs

OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Date: The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and may come with up to 12GB of RAM. It is likely to run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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OnePlus Nord 6 price in India leaked ahead of April 7 launch: Check expected camera, display, battery, price and other specs Image Credit: OnePlus (offiicial)

OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Date: Chinese tech brand OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 smartphone in India at 7PM IST. The smartphone will be available in Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver and Pitch black colour options. The smartphone is rumoured to debut soon as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5. The company introduced the Nord 5 lineup in June last year, and the next generation could arrive in early April. 

The OnePlus Nord 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number CPH2795. Notably, the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R made their debut in India towards the end of 2025. It is expected to offer several upgrades over its predecessor, including better performance, a larger battery, and an improved display.  

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications (expected)

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The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and sharp viewing experience. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and may come with up to 12GB of RAM. It is likely to run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.  

The OnePlus Nord 6 is also rumoured to pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wireless charging. In terms of storage, the phone could feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster performance. On the photography front, the handset may sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the device is expected to house a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. (Also Read: REDMI 15A 5G launched in India with 32MP AI dual rear camera and AI features; Check camera, battery, display, price and sale date)

The OnePlus Nord 6 is also expected to bring improved durability compared to the OnePlus Nord 5. Reports suggest the device could feature IP68/IP69 and IP69K ratings, a significant upgrade over the IP65 protection offered by its predecessor. This would mean the phone may be resistant to dust and capable of withstanding submersion in water up to 1.5 metres, along with protection against high-pressure hot and cold water jets. 

OnePlus Nord 6 price in India 

As far as pricing is concerned, the base variant of the device is expected to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 35,000. For comparison, its predecessor was launched at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the top-end model was priced at Rs 37,999.

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