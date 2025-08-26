OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Wireless Earbuds Launched In India With AI Noise Cancellation; Check Features And Special Launch Price

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r India Launch: OnePlus has launched the new Nord Buds 3r wireless earbuds in the entry-level segment of the Indian market. The TWS earbuds feature 12.4mm titanium drivers, AI-powered call noise cancellation, and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The wireless earbuds succeed the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and will compete with the realme Buds Q2 Neo, Noise Buds Xero, and Boult Audio Z40 Ultra in the Rs 2,000 price range. Notably, it is available in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour variants.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Features:

The wireless earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a Titanized vibrating diaphragm, delivering deep bass and “crystal-clear” sound for music and gaming. The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of total playtime and support Sound Master EQ, allowing users to choose from three pre-tuned EQ presets or customize sound with a 6-band equalizer.

On the connectivity front, the TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.4, 47ms low-latency game mode, dual-device connection, and Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with Android devices. Voice assistant support is also available. For calls, the Buds 3r come with 2-mic AI call noise cancellation using beamforming technology. Adding further, the device comes with AI translation for real-time language support, Tap 2 Take for capturing photos, Aqua Touch for touch controls, and Find My Earbuds to locate misplaced earbuds. (Also Read: OnePlus 15 Specs Leak Ahead Of Official Launch, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset; Check Expected Price)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Special Launch Price And Sale Date

The TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799, with a special launch-day offer of Rs 1,599. They will be available for purchase starting September 8 on OnePlus’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other authorized partner stores in the country.