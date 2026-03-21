OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 54-Hour battery and AI calling launched in India at Rs 3,999; Check specs and price

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro price in India: Chinese tech brand OnePlus has launched its Nord Buds 4 Pro true wireless (TWS) earbuds in India, ahead of the expected OnePlus Nord 6 smartphone. The Nord Buds 4 Pro come in Radiant Gray and Raven Black colour options. Each earbud features three microphones and supports AI Clear Call for improved voice clarity during calls.

These earbuds are an upgrade over the Nord Buds 3 Pro and come with new drivers for enhanced sound quality. Notably, they are the first in the Nord Buds lineup to offer up to 5,000Hz noise reduction bandwidth, the highest in the series so far. Notably, the Nord Buds 4 Pro earbuds use advanced AI algorithms to monitor noise in real time and block background sound instantly.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro specifications

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The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that can block up to 55dB of ambient noise, making them ideal for travel, office use, and daily commutes. They offer three ANC modes including light, moderate, and maximum, allowing users to adjust noise control based on their surroundings. The inclusion of titanium-coated drivers ensures powerful bass output and clearer vocals, delivering an immersive audio experience. For gaming enthusiasts, a dedicated spatial audio mode enhances sound positioning for a more engaging gameplay experience.

For calling, the earbuds come equipped with six microphones, with three in each earbud, supported by AI-powered noise reduction technology. This setup helps deliver crystal-clear voice quality even in challenging conditions such as wind speeds of up to 25 km/h. (Also Read: No more language barriers? WhatsApp to offer auto-translate message feature in 21 languages for iPhone users)

The earbuds also support advanced connectivity and audio technologies such as LHDC 5.0 for high-resolution audio, Bluetooth 6.0 for stable connections, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick device pairing. The device features a modern and lightweight design, with each earbud weighing just over 4 grams. They come with an IP55 rating, offering protection against dust and water, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

Users with devices running OxygenOS 15.0.1 or later can access real-time translation via the HeyMelody app, with support for multiple languages including English, Hindi, Spanish, and French. In terms of battery performance, the earbuds offer up to 54 hours of total playback with ANC turned off and volume set at 50 percent. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of playback, while fast charging the case can deliver up to 13 hours of additional listening time. (Also Read: How to charge your phone using laptop without charger: Is it safe for battery, speed, and performance)

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro price in India and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are priced at Rs 3,999 in India. They will go on sale starting March 23, 2026, across multiple platforms including OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. As part of a limited-time launch offer, buyers can get the earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 3,799.