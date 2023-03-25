OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G To Launch On April 4 In India: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to expand its smartphone market in India as the company going to launch OnePlus Bord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 on April 4. The business previously introduced the high-end OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R in the nation earlier this year. The company has not revealed more information about the phone yet. Probably, in the upcoming days, more precise information about the phone will be made public.

Here are the expected details of the upcoming device. (Also Read: Get Samsung Galaxy F23 5G At Just Rs 549 - Know How)

Expected Price Of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The beginning price for the base model of the OnePlus North CE 2 Lite 5G from last year was Rs 19,999. It included 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price of the Nord CE 3 Lite for this year may be in the same ballpark. (Also Read: Over 23,000 Techies Lose Jobs In Nearly 82 Indian Startups To Date)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Camera

The spherical, triple-camera rear camera modules and lime colour option for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 have been announced by OnePlus.

Another rumour is that the phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Nord CE 3 may ship with up to 8GB of RAM and Android 13 out of the box, according to a Geekbench listing. We may anticipate that OnePlus will also offer a model with 6GB/4GB of RAM.

The 6.7-inch display on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite likely features a Full-HD+ resolution.

Regarding the back camera setup, there have been contradicting rumours. While some leakers on Twitter indicate it could be a 64-megapixel sensor, a leak suggests the primary camera would have a resolution of 108 megapixels.

The upcoming OnePlus phone might have its 5,000mAh battery inside. According to the business, it will reportedly support 67W quick charging.