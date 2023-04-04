OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite To Launch Today: Check When, Where, How To Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, And Other Details

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to expand its Nord series as the company going to add OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite today. The company will finally be going out the eagerly anticipated phone on April 4 at 7 PM (Indian time). The launch event will be broadcast live by the company on its official YouTube and other social sites. So, here is along with where, when, and how to watch the live stream of the launch event, there are also expected details of the OnePlus Nord CE Lite and OnePlus Buds 2.

Time And Where To Watch the Launch Event Of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The webcast for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch event will start at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, April 4. You can watch the event live on the company's official YouTube page.

Specifications Of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

There are rumours walking in the market about the phone. But several of the major capabilities of the forthcoming Nord CE 3 Lite have been made public by OnePlus. It will have a huge 6.72-inch 120Hz screen with, most likely, Full HD+ quality.

The Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which was also seen in the Nord CE 2 Lite from the previous year, powers the smartphone. The improvements include a new 108 MP primary camera, quicker 67W charging capabilities, and Android 13 out of the box for the smartphone.

At the same occasion as the Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus will also introduce the Nord Buds 2 TWS earphones. These earbuds, according to the business, will have active noise cancellation and come in two colours: white and black.

Price Of OnePlus Buds 2

The Nord Buds 2 may be priced at approximately Rs 3,000.

Camera Designs Of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Teaser images show two distinct camera modules housing the triple camera sensors on the back. The main camera will probably be located in one module, while the other camera module will most likely contain the other two cameras.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which debuted in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 19,999, will be succeeded by the Nord CE 3 Lite.

Price Of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The price of the coming phone is anticipated to be in the same ballpark as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The OnePlus North CE 3 Lite is expected to cost over Rs 23,000 in India, according to leaked rumours.