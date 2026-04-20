OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India launch confirmed on THIS date; What to expect

OnePlus has officially announced the launch date of its much-awaited Nord series devices in India, creating buzz among tech enthusiasts and mid-range buyers. The company is set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in India on May 7, 2026. These upcoming smartphones are expected to expand the brand’s popular Nord lineup in the country.

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What to expect

Both devices are likely to focus on delivering a smooth and fast user experience, which has been a key highlight of the Nord series. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a dedicated Touch Reflex chip. The phone may also support up to 144fps gaming in select titles, along with a 3200Hz touch sampling rate.

It includes a 6-axis gaming gyroscope and a large vapour chamber cooling system with over 33,000 sq mm heat dissipation area for better thermal control.

Display

On the display front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This combination should offer a smooth and sharp viewing experience, especially for gaming and video consumption.

(Also Read: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 for BGMI, Free Fire and COD players)

Battery and charging

One of the biggest highlights is the 8,000mAh battery, paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. According to the company, the device can deliver over 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. It also supports bypass charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Durability

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is focused on durability, featuring IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

More details, including pricing, availability, and launch offers, are expected to be announced at the official launch event scheduled for May 7.