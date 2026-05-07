OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite launched in India with 8,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, performance, key features

OnePlus launched the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite in India today, May 7, 2026, at 12 PM IST through a live online event. Both phones are available on Amazon India, the OnePlus website, and offline retail stores. The Nord CE 6 starts at Rs 29,999 and the Lite at Rs 20,999 -- and the standout feature on both isn’t the camera or the chipset; it’s the huge battery.

Key specs of Nord CE 6

Price: Rs 29,999

Display: 6.8" 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Chip: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Battery: 8,000mAh, 80W

Camera: 50MP + 2MP | 16MP front

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Key specs of Nord CE 6 Lite

Price: Rs 20,999

Display: 6.72" LCD, 144Hz

Chip: Dimensity 7400 Apex

Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W

Camera: 50MP + 8MP | 8MP front

OnePlus Nord CE 6: Display and performance

The Nord CE 6 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. It is a chipset capable of 144fps gameplay in supported titles. It comes paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its 6.8-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display hits 1,800 nits peak brightness, making it clearly readable outdoors. OnePlus has also added Crystal Shield glass protection and IP dust resistance.

The 50MP primary camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps with dual-axis OIS, and the 16MP selfie camera uses screen flash for portraits. The 8,000mAh battery, charged via 80W fast charging, offers over two-and-a-half days of backup, depending on usage.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Display and performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite uses MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Apex processor -- a slightly boosted version of the standard Dimensity 7400 -- with 8GB RAM. Its 6.72-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate trades AMOLED quality for cost savings, but the trade-off is reasonable at this price.

The 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging is the main highlight here, with OnePlus offering two full days of use per charge. The 50MP rear camera and 8MP ultrawide handle everyday photography, while the 8MP selfie camera with AI portrait tools supports video calls and social media.

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What you should know before purchasing

Both phones come with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with OnePlus promising four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The Nord CE 6 comes in Lone Wolf Black, Nova White, and Fearless Blue. The Nord CE 6 Lite follows a similar colour lineup. Neither phone offers expandable storage — an important note for heavy users before committing to 128GB.

With the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite, the company aims to offer more battery life for less money. At Rs 29,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively, these smartphones rival the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A36.