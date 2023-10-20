OnePlus Open Pre-Booking Starts Today: Check Price, Offers, Where To Buy And More

New Delhi: OnePlus debuted its first foldable phone yesterday in India. The company launched the smartphone as OnePlus Open. The price and specs of the device is the talk of the town. Amid, all these discussions, smartphone is available for pre-booking from today, October 20, on different platforms.

Let us deep dive into the availability of the smartphone, discount and exchange offers, where to buy and many more.

OnePlus Open: Price

In India, the OnePlus Open costs a premium of Rs 1,39,999.

OnePlus Open: Exchange And Discount Offer

The smartphone will come with Rs 15,000 in JioPlus rewards, up to Rs 8,000 in exchange bonuses, and a Rs 5,000 interest-free EMI.

OnePlus Open: Pre-Booking

The OnePlus Open pre-ordering process began yesterday. The item was supposed to be available through Reliance Digital, Amazon, and other reputable retailers.

It is, however, presently available on the official OnePlus website and through Reliance Digital.

OnePlus Open: First Sale In India

The OnePlus Open will go on sale officially on October 27, 2023.

OnePlus Open: Camera Options

OnePlus' first foldable smartphone features a 48MP primary camera capable of taking great images of various natural and artificial scenarios.

OnePlus Open: Battery Power

The smartphone comes with a It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU that runs the entire smartphone and gives exceptional performance. Other features include a 64MP telephoto camera, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of internal storage, and a 4,805mAh battery with 67W fast-charging capabilities.

OnePlus Open: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that powers the OnePlus 11 smartphone also powers it.

OnePlus Open: Display

The 6.31-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display on the OnePlus Open, while closed, has a dynamic refresh rate that can be adjusted between 1Hz and 120Hz.