OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update With AI Integration: Check Full List Of Eligible Devices, Rollout Phase, And Key Features

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update: OnePlus has rolled out its OxygenOS 16, its latest software update based on Android 16. The update brings a new look, faster performance, and several AI-powered features. The company said the rollout will begin in batches from November 2025. There are also 'Revamped Visuals and Customisation'.

OnePlus has organised the design upgrades in OxygenOS 16 into two main themes which includes the Breathe With You and Thrive With Free Expression. The Breathe With You theme focuses on enhancing the core system visuals, making the overall interface smoother, more fluid, and visually consistent. Meanwhile, Thrive With Free Expression is designed to offer users greater freedom to personalise and customise their devices according to their preferences.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update: What's New

The update also brings revamped visuals and new customisation options. The update introduces a Liquid Glass design that uses Gaussian blur effects across different parts of the interface, giving it a sleek, glass-like look. Another new addition is the Translucent Floating Bar, a transparent bottom bar now visible in the Photos app, home screen search bar, app drawer, and recents screen. Its appearance is similar to the design style seen in Apple’s iOS 26.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update: Rollout Phases and Eligible Devices

The rollout of OxygenOS 16 will take place in phases. In November 2025, the update will be available for the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13 Pro, OnePlus 13 CE, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Pad 2. By December 2025, it will reach the OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11 CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 5G Lite. The final phase, scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, will include the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 CE 5G, and OnePlus Pad Lite. (Also Read: No More Lost Reels: Instagram Introduces Watch History Feature For Users In India; How To Use It)

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update: AI Integration

OxygenOS 16 introduces several new smart features. The Private Computing Cloud processes user data directly on the device, keeping information secure and preventing it from being shared with third parties. The AI Writer Toolkit helps users create mind maps, draft emails, write social media captions, improve text, and even generate charts — all in one place. Another useful addition is Mind Space, which helps organise scattered digital information into one simple and accessible hub.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update: Live Alerts

The Live Alerts feature, located near the selfie camera, now supports real-time updates from apps through the new Live Updates API. For example, Google Maps can display turn-by-turn directions and the remaining distance to your destination right in the Live Alerts area.