OnePlus Pad 3 Android Tablet To Go On Sale In India On Sept 5; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, And Sale Offers

OnePlus Pad 3 Android Tablet Price In India: OnePlus has officially revealed the price of its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, in India. The company confirmed that the tablet will be available for purchase starting September 5 across both online and offline platforms. As a launch offer, buyers between September 5 and 7 will receive the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case, together worth Rs 7,198, at no additional cost.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications

The device features a 13.2-inch 3.4K IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, and a 540Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with an eight-speaker setup for an immersive multimedia experience and is powered by the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The tablet offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, along with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a massive 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the device runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

For photography, the OnePlus Pad 3 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port, while security is managed through face unlock for added convenience. The device is powered by a massive 12,140mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage with quick top-ups. (Also Read: iPhone 16e Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Other Features)

OnePlus Pad 3 Price In India And Sale Offers

The OnePlus Pad 3 is priced at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 52,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB model. The Sales begin on September 5 across Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus’ official website, and offline retail stores. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail a Rs 5,000 discount on select credit cards, effectively bringing the prices down to Rs 42,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively.