OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched In India At Rs...; 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate & More

OnePlus Pad Go 2: OnePlus has launched the new Pad Go 2 tablet in India, alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone, on Wednesday. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor and offers 5G connectivity. It is available in two colour options: Lavender Drift and Shadow Black.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price In India

In India, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available in three different configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, 8GB RAM + 256GB with Wi-Fi connectivity and 8GB + 256GB with both Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, priced at Rs 26,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively.

The tablet will go on sale from December 18 via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and offline stores. As part of launch offers, customers can get discounts worth up to Rs 3,000, bringing the starting price down to Rs 23,999.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications And Features

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a large 12.1-inch 2.8K (1,980x2,800 pixels) LCD panel that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, delivering smooth scrolling and sharp visuals. The display offers a peak brightness of 600 nits with 98% coverage of the DPI-P3 colour gamut. The screen-to-body ratio is 88.5%.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. It gets a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and supports features like AI Writer, AI Recorder, and AI Reflection Eraser. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 has a single 8-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling and selfies. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB-C.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 packs a large 10,050mAh battery. It supports 33W fast charging that takes 129 minutes for a full charge. Additionally, it offers 6.5W reverse wired charging. OnePlus claims that the Pad Go 2 tablet can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.