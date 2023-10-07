OnePlus Pad Go Vs Apple iPad 9th Gen: Which One Is Worthy To Buy At This Range? Check Prices, Specs & More

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched its second tablet device 'OnePlus Pad Go' in India. The next-generation tablet offers high-resolution display with eye-care protection, , powerful MediaTek HelioG99 processor, the big battery of 8000 mAh, and many more.

The sale for two versions will start on October 20, though customers can pre-order the products from October 12.

Design and Dimensions:

iPad: The iPad has a sleek design with a 10.2-inch Retina display and is 7.5mm thick. It weighs 487 grams (Wi-Fi model) or 498 grams (Wi-Fi + Cellular model).

OnePlus Pad Go: The OnePlus Pad Go features a slim design with a 28.85cm (11.35'') 2.4K Eye-care Display and is 0.689 cm thick. It weighs 532g.

Display:

iPad: The iPad offers a Retina display with True Tone technology, 500 nits brightness, and a resolution of 2160x1620 pixels.

OnePlus Pad Go: The OnePlus Pad Go boasts a 2.4K Eye-care Display with a resolution of 2408 x 1720, 400 nits brightness, and a pixel density of 260PPI.

Performance:

iPad: Powered by the A13 Bionic chip.

OnePlus Pad Go: Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Storage and RAM:

iPad: Comes with storage options of 64GB and 256GB and has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

OnePlus Pad Go: Offers storage options of up to 256GB and features 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

Battery and Charging:

iPad: Built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium‑polymer battery.

OnePlus Pad Go: Features an 8000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Operating System:

iPad: Runs on iPadOS 17.

OnePlus Pad Go: Operates on OxygenOS 13.2.

Connectivity:

iPad: Offers Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.2, with cellular models supporting Gigabit-class LTE.

OnePlus Pad Go: Supports Wi-Fi 5, BT5.2, and has LTE capability.

Cameras:

iPad: Features an 8MP Wide camera on the rear and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera on the front.

OnePlus Pad Go: Comes with an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Sensors and Unlocking Method:

iPad: Equipped with Touch ID for secure unlocking and various sensors.

OnePlus Pad Go: Offers Face unlock and several sensors, including a gyroscope and geomagnetic sensor.

In The Box:

iPad: Includes the iPad, Lightning to USB-C Cable, and a 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

OnePlus Pad Go: Includes the OnePlus Pad Go, 33W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter, Type-C Cable, Quick Start Guide, and Safety Information and Warranty Card.

Price and Availability:

iPad: Available through authorized retailers and the Apple website, with prices varying depending on the model and specifications.

OnePlus Pad Go: Pricing and availability may vary based on region and retailer.

In summary, both the iPad and OnePlus Pad Go offer unique features, and the choice between them would depend on your specific needs and preferences. The iPad is known for its ecosystem and performance, while the OnePlus Pad Go emphasizes features like a high-resolution display and fast charging.