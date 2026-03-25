OnePlus Shutdown: CEO Robin Liu steps down amid global restructuring buzz, India operations ‘Unchanged’

OnePlus Shut Down In India: OnePlus is back in the spotlight, and this time it is because of a leadership change. Robin Liu has stepped down as CEO of the company’s India operations, a move that has surprised many and sparked fresh speculation about the brand’s future.

The development comes just months after Liu had dismissed rumours about the company’s exit from key markets, saying operations were continuing as usual. Now, with reports of a global restructuring, his departure has raised new questions. While the company has not indicated any major disruption, the timing has once again put OnePlus under close watch.

End of an Era: Robin Liu leaves OnePlus, company reassures India market

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Robin Liu, who joined OnePlus in 2018, played a key role in shaping the brand’s India journey over the years. In 2022, Robin Liu was promoted to CEO of OnePlus North America. He later returned as CEO of OnePlus India in 2024. His last working day with the company is reportedly March 31. As part of his exit, he has already moved back to China.

In an official statement, the company said, “We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours.” The company also sought to reassure users and partners about its plans in the country. “OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured,” it added, signalling that there is no immediate disruption in its India business. However, speculation around the brand’s global strategy refuses to die down. (Also Read: 28-Day Recharge Plans Under scrutiny: 13 recharges a year strategy by Airtel, Jio, Vi faces govt action)

OnePlus Shutdown operations in several key global markets

In a now-deleted post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar had claimed that OnePlus could shut down operations in several key global markets to sharpen its focus on the entry- and mid-range segments in India. Multiple media reports have echoed similar claims, suggesting the company may scale back in parts of Europe. According to these reports, the process could begin as early as April 2026, although the timeline remains unverified.

It is also being reported that some employees in affected regions have already been informed, with a few receiving severance packages. This would not be the first time OnePlus has pulled back in Europe. Back in 2020, the company scaled down major parts of its operations in the region, closing offices in countries such as the UK and Germany following the launch of its Nord lineup and the exit of co-founder Carl Pei. (Also Read: AWS Outage in Bahrain: Drone activity disrupts Amazon cloud for second time in month amid Middle East tensions)

OnePlus sees big shipment fall in 2025, eyes recovery with Nord 6

OnePlus saw a sharp drop in shipments in 2025. A Press Trust of India report, citing Cybermedia Research, noted a 32% decline. Meanwhile, International Data Corporation estimated an even steeper 38.8% year-on-year fall. OnePlus is trying to recover from falling shipments. Under Robin Liu, shipments dropped 32% in 2025, according to Cybermedia Research, while International Data Corporation estimated a 38.8% year-on-year decline. Despite this, the company plans to launch its mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord 6, in India next month.