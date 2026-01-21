OnePlus To Be Dismantled? What It Means For Existing Users As India CEO Breaks Silence And Says...

OnePlus Dismantled In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus appears to be entering an uncertain phase. Once known for disrupting the market with bold launches and strong fan-driven buzz, the brand has recently found itself at the centre of reports claiming it is being “dismantled” by parent company Oppo.

However, the company has strongly refuted these claims. Responding to a report by Android Headlines, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu said the reports are false and misleading. He clarified that the company is not shutting down and that its operations in India continue as usual. Liu also stressed that there are no plans by the parent group to wind down the OnePlus brand.

The claims originated from Android Headlines, which stated that OnePlus is being “wound down and put on life support”. The publication said its conclusions are based on an investigation spanning three continents, along with market data from four independent analyst firms.

Official statement from OnePlus pic.twitter.com/I0Ii0SOUUo — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) January 21, 2026

According to the report, OnePlus may not disappear overnight. Instead, it could gradually lose its distinct identity, following a path similar to brands such as BlackBerry, Micromax, Nokia, HTC and LG, which slowly faded from relevance.

OnePlus's Strategic Shift Since 2021

This is not the first major shift for OnePlus. In 2021, the company merged parts of its design and research teams with Oppo as part of a broader restructuring. Since then, OnePlus has steadily moved away from its original positioning as a disruptive “flagship killer” that once challenged Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone devices. At the time, the company said the move would help it share resources, accelerate product development and continue operating as an independent brand.

OnePlus Shipments Fall Sharply in 2024

Recent market data suggests growing pressure. In 2024, OnePlus shipments fell by more than 20 percent, dropping from around 17 million units to 13–14 million. In India, its market share declined from 6.1 percent to 3.9 percent, while in China it slipped from 2 percent to 1.6 percent. (Also Read: iQOO 15R Confirmed To Launch In India, Could Feature 7,600mAh Battery; Check Expected Display, Chipset, Camera, And Other Specs)

During the same period, Oppo recorded a 2.8 percent increase. According to Omdia analysts, this growth was driven entirely by Oppo, with key areas such as product strategy, research and development, and market decisions becoming increasingly centralised under the parent brand.

Importantly, the report does not suggest that OnePlus is shutting down or exiting key markets such as India. India accounts for more than half of OnePlus’s annual sales, and the brand continues to remain active despite a shrinking market share.

Is OnePlus Undergoing Internal Restructuring?

In fact, OnePlus recently hosted a high-profile launch event in India for the OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2, backed by significant marketing spend. The company has also signed several celebrity partnerships, including cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana, racing driver Kush Maini and singer Armaan Malik.

Taken together, the developments point to internal restructuring and closer alignment with Oppo as part of a broader global reset. For now, these changes do not appear to be slowing OnePlus’s push in markets like India. (Also Read: Vivo X200T India Launch Date Officially Confirmed For Jan 27; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Chipset, Price And Other Specs)

What It Means For Existing OnePlus Users

For existing users, there is little cause for concern. OnePlus continues to roll out new products, with more devices reportedly in the pipeline. This indicates that inventory, spare parts and after-sales support will remain available. Warranties are expected to stay valid, and users can continue to expect regular Android updates and security patches in the near future.