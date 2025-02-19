Advertisement
ONEPLUS

OnePlus Watch 3 Launched With 1.5-inch LTPO Display And 100 Sports Modes; Check Specs, Price

OnePlus Watch 3 Launch: The smartwatch features a new titanium alloy bezel for enhanced durability and allows users to perform a quick health check-in in just 60 seconds.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
OnePlus Watch 3 Launched With 1.5-inch LTPO Display And 100 Sports Modes; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: OnePlus (Official Website)

OnePlus Watch 3 Launch: Chinese electronics brand OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Watch 3 globally, including the US. However, the company has yet to confirm its availability in India, though a broader rollout is expected in the coming months. The OnePlus Watch 3 supports over 100 sports modes, including 10 professional sports modes.

The smartwatch features a new titanium alloy bezel for enhanced durability and allows users to perform a quick health check-in in just 60 seconds. It is available in two color options—Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. Notably, the OnePlus Watch 3 builds on the features introduced by its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2, which debuted in February 2024.

OnePlus Watch 3: Price And Pre-Order Date

The wristwatch is priced at $329.99 (approximately Rs 29,000) in the United States. Buyers can avail a $30 (around Rs 2,600) coupon discount, along with an additional $50 (about Rs 4,300) off when trading in an old smartwatch. Pre-orders are now open, with deliveries starting on February 25.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications 

The watch features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 460x460 pixels and a peak brightness of 2,200 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 processor with a hybrid architecture, combined with a BES2800BP MCU. 

The watch runs on Google's Wear OS 5 and Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), the smartwatch ensures smooth performance and efficiency. 

It is built to withstand tough conditions with MIL-STD-810H certification and offers water resistance up to a depth of 5 ATM. For health and fitness tracking, it includes a wrist temperature sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and an optical pulse oximeter sensor. 

