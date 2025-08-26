Online Gaming Act: GameKraft Refrains From Challenging Govt On Real-Money Gaming Ban

New Delhi: After Dream11, Bengaluru-based real-money gaming company Gameskraft on Tuesday said that it will not pursue any legal challenge against India’s newly enacted online gaming law, which prohibits all forms of real-money games in the country.

Last week, the government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which imposes extensive limitations on money-based online gaming platforms in India. Under the new law, entities which provide such services face severe penalties. This includes fine of up to Rs 1 crore and imprisonment of up to three years. Promoting or advertising on such platforms can also result in fines of Rs 50 lakh and a two-year jail sentence.

Gameskraft has become the latest gaming platform to announce plans to not challenge the order. "As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation," a company spokesperson said

"We continue to be dedicated to operating within the legal framework and fully respect the legislative process, the spokesperson added. Gameskraft, which operates popular rummy platforms such as RummyCulture, has suspended its “Add Cash” and gameplay services after Parliament passed the online gaming law on August 22.

The company said it is now working closely with auditors, banking partners, and legal advisors to ensure smooth business continuity and regulatory compliance during the transition. Earlier, Dream Sports, which operates Dream11, India’s largest fantasy sports platform, said that it refrains from challenging the newly constituted law.

Meanwhile, Probo, another company in the real-money online gaming domain, urged its customers to withdraw remaining balances from wallets and complete KYC verification if they have not already.

"Probo reiterates that all of its users can withdraw their funds seamlessly. KYC completion is a mandatory step for processing withdrawals. Users who have not yet completed the process are urged to do so immediately through the app," Probo said in a statement.

“User funds remain completely safe, and every withdrawal request will be honoured. We request our users to complete their KYC at the earliest to ensure smooth and timely processing of balance withdrawals,” said a Probo spokesperson.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Bill would protect society from the negative impacts of online money games after Parliament approved it. A day after the Lok Sabha cleared the bill in seven minutes, the Rajya Sabha passed it in just twenty-six minutes.