Online Gaming Law 2025: Will Users Get Their Dream11, PokerBaazi, MPL, Winzo, Zupee, And Probo Wallet Balance? Know Penalties

Online Gaming Bill 2025: India’s real-money gaming sector has taken a major hit after Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The new bill, cleared by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, imposes a blanket ban on all real-money online games. The government has taken this move to curb addiction, financial ruin, and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that lure users with misleading promises of quick wealth.

The Online money games are those where players put in money, directly or indirectly, hoping to win cash rewards. After the new rules, many platforms like Dream11, My11Circle, WinZO, Zupee, Rummy, Solitaire, Dehla Pakad, Fantasy Cricket, and PokerBaazi have stopped offering real-money games. Following the ban on online money games in India, one question leaves users wondering: What will happen to the money still lying in users’ app wallets?

Online Money Games: Will Users Get Wallet Balance?

Most companies have assured players that their funds are safe despite the new law. MPL has stopped accepting new deposits but will allow customers to withdraw their balances without any issues. Zupee has also discontinued all real-money games in compliance with the regulations and confirmed that users can withdraw their funds anytime without disruption. (Also Read: Flipkart Black Vs Flipkart VIP: New Subscription Plan Launched In India With YouTube Premium; Benefits, Price, And Cashback Offers Compared)

The Dream11 informed players that all cash games and contests will be discontinued, while assuring that deposit balances will be refunded. WinZO announced that withdrawals will be enabled from August 25, 2025, and Probo has already discontinued all money-based formats, with no new deposits allowed. Overall, companies have reassured users that wallet balances remain secure and withdrawals will continue smoothly.

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Penalties

The new law completely bans online money games. Those running such platforms can face up to three years in jail and fines of Rs 1 crore. Even advertising these games can lead to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 50 lakh.