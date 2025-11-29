OpenAI Data Breach: Are Your ChatGPT Details At Risk? Names, Emails And More Exposed; Company Responds

Open AI's ChatGPT Data Breach: OpenAI has reported a major data breach caused by a company connected to one of its data providers. The issue has affected some users and their data. As a result, many ChatGPT users around the world have received unexpected security alerts from OpenAI.

Although the notification may seem alarming, OpenAI has clarified that most users are not affected. The breach happened at Mixpanel, a third-party analytics service used by OpenAI to track activity on its API dashboard and not the main ChatGPT product. OpenAI has started investigating the incident and has stopped using the services of the affected company.

Notably, the Open AI's ChatGPT is a big part of its user base and millions are obviously worried if their data/chats have been exposed which may contain confidential and personal content.

Open AI Data Breach: Names, Emails And More Compromised

OpenAI has confirmed that some user information may have been exposed in the recent Mixpanel data breach. The potentially compromised data includes user names, email IDs linked to OpenAI API accounts, and the locations of account holders.

Adding further, details such as the operating systems and browsers used to access the accounts, referring websites, and any associated organization or user IDs could also have been affected, raising concerns about privacy and security for API users. (Also Read: Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Announced; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Sale Date)

OpenAI Takes Action

OpenAI has removed Mixpanel from its production services and is directly notifying all affected organizations, admins, and users. The company stresses that no sensitive information such as chat logs, passwords, API keys, payment details or government IDs was compromised.