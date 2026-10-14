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OpenAI finds hidden recording device in office, employee arrested after FBI referral

OpenAI said the employee had been terminated and that it had no indication that the individual had inappropriately accessed or taken its model weights, source code or customer data.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
OpenAI finds hidden recording device in office, employee arrested after FBI referral
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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