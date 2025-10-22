OpenAI Launches AI-Powered Browser ChatGPT Atlas In Latest Challenge To Google; Check Features And Availability

OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI has launched its own web browser called ChatGPT Atlas. This new AI-powered browser allows users to open a ChatGPT sidebar on any website to summarize content, compare products, or analyze data instantly. The launch marks a major challenge to Google’s dominance in the browser market.

OpenAI aims to tap into its 800 million weekly ChatGPT users, expanding further into users’ online activities and collecting insights from browsing behavior. Currently, ChatGPT Atlas is available worldwide for macOS users, with Windows, iOS, and Android versions expected to roll out soon. Meanwhile, Alphabet’s shares, the parent company of Google Chrome, fell 1.8 percent in afternoon trading after the announcement.

OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas Features

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The tool features ChatGPT embedded throughout the browsing experience, allowing users to interact with the AI assistant without switching tabs or copying content between applications. A ChatGPT sidebar appears next to any webpage, letting users summarize content, analyze data, or get real-time help with tasks.

The new AI browser also includes a cursor chat feature that lets users highlight text in emails or documents and instantly ask ChatGPT to edit or improve it on the spot. Adding further, Atlas offers browser memories, an optional feature that allows ChatGPT to remember details from the websites you visit to make future interactions more personalized.

Users can ask ChatGPT to do things like, “Show me all the job postings I viewed last week and summarize the industry trends.” They also have full control to view, save, or delete these memories whenever they want.

ChatGPT Agent On Atlas: What's New

The feature is available in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users. It allows ChatGPT to perform tasks like booking reservations, buying items, doing research, and editing documents while users stay in control.

OpenAI has stated that browsing data will not be used to train its models by default. Users can choose which websites ChatGPT can access, clear browsing history to remove stored data, or use incognito mode to temporarily disable memory.

The agent mode also has safety limits. It cannot run code, download files, access other applications, or visit financial websites without user approval.

Google To Adopt New Search Habits

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, transformed the tech world with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. After its massive success, the company began facing tough competition from Google and the startup Anthropic, pushing it to explore new ways to grow. At the same time, Google has been working on new strategies to adapt to changing search habits since ChatGPT’s arrival.